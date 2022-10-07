Jennifer Tilly says she tricked Bound costars into reuniting on Chucky

In June, Syfy confirmed that the three stars of the Wachowskis' 1996 neo-noir would appear on the Don Mancini-created Chucky . On the show, Tilly plays a version of herself who has been taken over by the doll Tiffany. The actress' involvement with the Chucky franchise dates back to her appearance in 1998's Bride of Chucky.

"In episode four, we do an homage to Bound," said Tilly, who dressed for the panel in a glittering dress with matching shoes and tiara. "Don Mancini has always been fascinated with Bound, and there's sort of a Bound reference in a lot of the films. Like, the end of Cult of Chucky, when I kiss Nica (Fiona Dourif), and we drive off into the horizon in a red truck, that directly emulates the ending of Bound. So Don said to me, 'Do you think Gina and Joey would want to guest star on Chucky?' And I was like, 'I'll make a phone call.' So I made a phone call. Of course, both of them balked. [But] when I told Gina that Joey was going to do it, then Gina wanted to do it too because the two of them are so competitive, they squabble like cats and dogs, and they just want to be doing what the other person is doing."