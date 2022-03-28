"I think the audience has a lot of questions," says the star, who has been on maternity leave in real life. "And I feel good about the fact that all of them will be answered on Monday."

Jennifer Love Hewitt finally returns to 9-1-1: Get a preview of her Criminal Minds reunion with A.J. Cook

It's been almost six months since Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie Buckley departed 9-1-1 in dramatic fashion, leaving her infant daughter at the 118 fire station and skipping town. But now the actress is back from maternity leave and ready to provide fans the closure they've been clamoring for half a year.

"The way Maddie left was very extreme — and the way that I was feeling when I left was very extreme because I was very pregnant. I think the audience has a lot of questions," Hewitt tells EW. "And I feel good about the fact that all of them will be answered on Monday."

The star says tonight's episode, "Boston," will focus solely on Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) search for Maddie, and what Maddie has been up to as she grapples with her postpartum.

"It felt weird to be gone so long. So, I was super excited to get to come back," Hewitt says of reuniting with her costars. "Definitely weird coming back to work with a five-month-old — especially the work that I do on the show, which is some of the heavier stuff — but it was really exciting. I was excited to come back and tell Maddie's story and answer a lot of questions for people."

But it's not just her 9-1-1 family Hewitt came back to. In the exclusive preview clip available above, the actress shares the screen A.J. Cook, her former Criminal Minds costar. Cook guests on "Boston" as Tara, who has been working on herself much like Maddie has. Maddie confides in Tara that she's fearful Chimney will hate her because "I almost killed our daughter."

Return to EW tonight after 9-1-1 airs at 8 p.m. ET for our full interview with Hewitt about what's next for Maddie.

