Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals Betty White loves vodka, cheats at Scrabble

Betty White knows how to party, and nobody knows that better than her good friend Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Hewitt revealed what a boozy night with The Golden Girls star is like during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, and it involves copious amounts of junk food.

"Pizza and vodka are her favorite and she also loves hot dogs," Love shared with Barrymore. "And she cheats at Scrabble, horribly. But she's Betty White so you just let her win."

She adds, "One of the only times that I've been super drunk was with Betty in public. She veered off into a bush and I thought, 'Oh my God. I'm going to kill the national treasure, Betty White.'"

Although the 9-1-1 star didn't elaborate on why White went into said bush, she did shed light on what sweet treat the 99-year-old likes to end a night out with.

"She likes to end her nights with you by eating gummy bears," she explains. "She's everything you want her to be and more. She's the best and I just love her to pieces."

White kept her birthday celebrations in January very low key due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with hopes she could reunite with friends when things were safe again. And although she didn't have a rager like the one Love described, she's grateful she can now "stay up as late as I want without asking permission."