9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt says Maddie will have 'severe trust issues' after tonight's episode

Nothing is ever easy for the first responders on 9-1-1.

After surviving her abusive ex and working through some severe postpartum depression that kept her from her support system for months, 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is about to face more stress at home and at the call center.

As revealed in the preview that aired at the end of last week's episode, Maddie will help Athena (Angela Bassett) investigate a suspicious burglary trend that they think has ties to a dispatcher — only to find out that the evidence points to her as the number one suspect. And at home, she and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) will welcome a nanny (or, excuse me, "house manager") who may not be what they were hoping for.

"There's a line in the episode where Maddie says that she has this thing in her that just wants to help people automatically, without maybe checking out who they are first," Hewitt — who you can also see in an exclusive preview clip below — tells EW. "A big theme for her this episode is sort of deciding whether or not to trust people and let go, which is obviously, with her background, is difficult for her to do by nature."

"I imagine she's going to go back to having severe trust issues again after what happens this episode," the actress continues. But don't worry, "things with Chimney are good, so that's at least nice."

