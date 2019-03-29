See all of Jennifer Lopez's stunning looks on World of Dance

J. Whoa!
Andrew Eccles/NBC
Jennifer Lopez returns to her Fly Girl roots on NBC’s World of Dance, where she’s an executive producer and judge alongside Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The talent and skills of the competing dancers on the series (now in its third season) are jaw-dropping… as are Lopez’s lavish looks. See all of J. Lo’s A+ ensembles ahead.
Sub-lime!
Trae Patton/NBC
White not?!
Trae Patton/NBC
Who needs dinero when you're a golden goddess?!
Trae Patton/NBC
Shades of blue
Trae Patton/NBC
JLo is out of sight in this studded pink dress
Chris Haston/NBC
We can't get enough of this sparkly fringe!
Justin Lubin/NBC
Absolutely purrrr-fect in this shimmery leopard print jumpsuit
Trae Patton/NBC
We amor, amor, amor this show-stopping, deep teal dress
Trae Patton/NBC
