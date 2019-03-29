See all of Jennifer Lopez's stunning looks on World of Dance

By Gerrad Hall
March 29, 2019 at 06:41 PM EDT

J. Whoa!

Andrew Eccles/NBC

Jennifer Lopez returns to her Fly Girl roots on NBC’s World of Dance, where she’s an executive producer and judge alongside Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The talent and skills of the competing dancers on the series (now in its third season) are jaw-dropping… as are Lopez’s lavish looks. See all of J. Lo’s A+ ensembles ahead.

Sub-lime!

Trae Patton/NBC

White not?!

Trae Patton/NBC
Who needs dinero when you're a golden goddess?!

Trae Patton/NBC
Shades of blue

Trae Patton/NBC

JLo is out of sight in this studded pink dress

Chris Haston/NBC
We can't get enough of this sparkly fringe!

Justin Lubin/NBC
Absolutely purrrr-fect in this shimmery leopard print jumpsuit

Trae Patton/NBC
We amor, amor, amor this show-stopping, deep teal dress

Trae Patton/NBC
