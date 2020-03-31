Jennifer Lopez gets emotional in Quibi's Thanks a Million trailer

Image zoom Darren Michaels/Quibi

Dollar bills rained on Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, but now the Golden Globe-winning actress, musician, and producer is returning the favor for unsuspecting Americans in her new Quibi series Thanks a Million.

The setup for the Lopez-produced docuseries is simple, but the effects are profound: "Ten grateful celebrities will each be giving away $100,000 to a person who's made a profound impact on their life," Lopez explains in the clip, while the footage goes on to show her — and other celebrities like Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, and Tracy Morgan — kick-starting a chain of kindness with the exchange of cash.

Upon accepting the money, recipients must literally pay it forward by giving half to someone who's made an impact on their lives. By the end of the show's 10-episode run, $1 million will be put into the hands of regular people around the country.

One of those people is a young girl in a wheelchair, whom Lopez visits to boost the child's self-confidence.

"You're a very special little girl," Lopez tells her. When the girl asks, "Am I really special?" in response, a teary-eyed Lopez gives her a resounding "Yes!"

Thanks a Million — also featuring Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, and Karlie Kloss — debuts April 6 as part of the launch of Quibi, which offers mobile-primed streaming projects all clocking in with episodes under 10 minutes long. Watch the show's trailer above.

