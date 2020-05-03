Watch Jennifer Lopez shake things up with Shakira in new Super Bowl rehearsal videos

Jennifer Lopez is shaking up quarantine with a little help from Shakira.

To mark three months since the epic showcase, Lopez shared six behind-the-scenes videos from the rehearsals that led up to their halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV in February. In the clips posted to the actress and singer's Instagram on Sunday, she gives insight into how the high energy collaboration came together.

"I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV#Halftime Show! ✨🏈✨ So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and Shakira," she wrote.

The clip Lopez's leads the gallery with features her big entrance on the stripper pole, showing off what she learned for her role in 2019's Hustlers . In another video, both Lopez and Shakira are surrounded by young dancers as they prepare for the show's big finale.

