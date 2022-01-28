EW's exclusive preview sees Lopez wishing the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queens well as they prepare to recreate her looks for the "Night of 1,000 J.Los" runway.

Jennifer Lopez makes the queens 'get loud' for her RuPaul's Drag Race debut: 'Make me proud!'

There's a new henny on the block in EW's exclusive sneak peek at Jennifer Lopez's long-awaited RuPaul's Drag Race debut.

"I hear you're doing Night of 1,000 J.Los! I'm so excited for this, it's going to be an honor to see you all serving up my favorite looks from the past," Lopez says in the clip below, which features her full, surprise Werk Room video message that played for the season 14 queens before they strutted the runway in outfits inspired by the performer's career.

Lopez continued with a little encouragement for the cast: "Before we get this party started, I want to give you a little advice, from one queen to another," she added. "Don't be afraid to get loud, be proud, and shake it! Now go out there and be fierce — but not too fierce, there can only be one Jenny From the Block! Make me proud and have fun."

Jennifer Lopez on RuPaul's Drag Race S14 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 queens gag over Jennifer Lopez's guest appearance. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

EW can also exclusively reveal that Drag Race has partnered with Universal Pictures to promote Lopez's upcoming rom-com musical Marry Me — including a preview of the movie's title song during the next new episode of Drag Race as well as a special lip-sync video performance by fan-favorite queens Manila Luzon and Alexis Mateo as they compete to wed Pit Crew member Bruno Alcantara.

Drag Race Marry Me Alexis Mateo and Manila Luzon star in a 'Marry Me' and 'Drag Race' crossover. | Credit: Director of Photoraphy: David Gorn/VH1

Marry Me director Kat Coiro previously told EW that Lopez's music — and voice — will shock people in the production, in which she stars as a pop star whose unfaithful lover (Maluma) prompts her to pull a last-minute publicity stunt in which she marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) in attendance at one of her concerts.

"There's a scene where she sits at a piano and just plays," Coiro (She-Hulk, Dead to Me) said. "That's her playing, her singing, without any production — just Jennifer, in a room. [Marry Me] showcases how she can go from an audience of thousands at Madison Square Garden, to really letting you in."

Jennifer Lopez on Drag Race Jennifer Lopez appears on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Though Friday's episode marks Lopez's first official guest spot on Drag Race — which fans have called for since the show's debut in 2009 — it's not the first time her likeness has appeared on set. Season 3 cast member Carmen Carrera competed in the Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge as Lopez, while Ginger Minj and Jan both sported interpretations of the icon's green Versace dress on the All Stars 6 runway.

Lopez's appearance follows Drag Race previously welcoming several other high-profile celebrities into the season 14 fold, including Lizzo and Alicia Keys serving as guest judges across the installment's two-part premiere.

Catch Lopez on RuPaul's Drag Race Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1, followed immediately by EW's new Quick Drag Twitter Spaces recap series at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT.

Drag Race Marry Me Credit: Director of Photoraphy: David Gorn/VH1

