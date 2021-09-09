Jennifer Lopez's mom frequently attends The Tonight Show — especially 'if any Chris is booked'

Jimmy Fallon revealed that J.Lo's mother, Lupe Rodriguez, is his favorite Tonight Show audience member: "[She] comes even when Jennifer's not on, she just comes to watch."

Hollywood's Chris population has a special place in the heart of Jennifer Lopez's mother.

NBC's The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed Thursday in an interview on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live program that J.Lo's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is his favorite recurring audience member thanks to her obsession with the rotating roster of Chrises he often interviews.

"[She] loves the show [and] comes even when Jennifer's not on, she just comes to watch," Fallon said. "So we put a plaque for her. I love seeing her. She makes me feel so happy. I love my Lupe. She goes, '[If] any Chris is booked. I want to come on.' So, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, any Chris, she's in the audience. It's so funny."

Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodríguez; Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is Jimmy Fallon's favorite 'Tonight Show' audience member. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Inset: Alex Hooks/NBC

While her daughter is busy prepping for the release of two major movies — next year's rom-com blockbuster Marry Me and the action-adventure flick Shotgun Wedding — Rodriguez also appeared in the press over the summer, with paparazzi shots surfacing of her attending a Las Vegas casino with Ben Affleck.

"In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She is thrilled that they are back together now."

