Lizzo, Alicia Keys, and Taraji P. Henson also pop up in a wild sneak peek that spills more secrets on the show's unprecedented chocolate bar surprise.

Jennifer Lopez is the new henny on the block, as the global icon is set to make her first appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race in a special season 14 guest role.

Drag Race unveiled the news Thursday alongside the first official season 14 trailer, which features a glistening roster of guest judges as well as more secrets about that unprecedented chocolate bar twist RuPaul first tipped us off to during last week's cast reveal.

The teaser promises "the most game-changing season ever" before the queens make their Werk Room entrances, footage of which is followed by brief previews of some of their runway looks.

Jennifer Lopez, RuPaul's Drag Race Jennifer Lopez has joined 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage; VH1

"Even J.Lo is looking at you like, 'Damn!'" exclaims returning judge Ross Mathews to an unseen contestant on the runway.

Then things get even crazier when Mama Ru trots out a serving of chocolate that holds mysterious powers when it comes to the competition.

"Fourteen RuPaul candy bars," RuPaul tells the queens, "but only one bar can save your padded ass."

Lopez has long been eyed by fans as a dream guest on the show, as her music (six queens lip-synced to "Waiting for Tonight" on season 11), fashion (Jan and Ginger Minj recreated her iconic Versace dress on All Stars 6), and persona (Carmen Carrera portrayed her on the season 3 Snatch Game) have all played a big part in Drag Race her-story.

In addition to Lopez's special virtual appearance, season 14 guest judges include Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Nicole Byer, Ts Madison, Alec Mapa, Dove Cameron, and Dulce Sloan, with Sarah McLachlan, Norvina, and Leslie Jordan also popping up in small roles throughout the new batch of episodes.

"This season is full of f---ing weirdos," new cast member Bosco previously told EW in our round of first-ever interviews with the season 14 queens. "Every person on this season is, in their own right, a complete lunatic, and I think that manifested itself in one of the most surprising, twisty, and turny seasons I've ever seen. If I remember this season how it happened, it sounds more like a fan fiction that someone wrote up, over an actual series of events."

As a primer, Logo will air a marathon of every Drag Race season beginning Thursday, Dec. 30, at 6 a.m. ET/PT leading up to the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere on Friday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. New weekly episodes of Untucked air immediately after at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the first season 14 trailer above, and read EW's exclusive interviews with the entire cast of queens here.

