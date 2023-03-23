Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ship Rip and Beth on Yellowstone

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have had a little and now have a lot. And that just might include a lot of Yellowstone binge nights for the busy couple.

That's right, much like the rest of America, Hollywood's "It" couple are fans of the Dutton clan and their attendant drama. Lopez is specifically very into the central romance between Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly). Look, we get it girl.

Affleck first revealed their fondness for the Paramount Network series on The Bill Simmons Podcast, while sitting down with Matt Damon to discuss their decades of friendship and their new film Air.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Yellowstone; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend The Last Duel New York Premiere on October 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) in 'Yellowstone,' a favorite show of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Paramount+; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone," said Affleck. "Part of me thinks that she's really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly."

It was Lopez who first introduced Affleck to the series (and by extension, Kelly Reilly). "Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich," he continued. "And then she was like, 'I love this story of these two.' I was like, 'Wait a minute? With Hauser? With Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'"

Affleck and Hauser go way back, having first starred together in 1992's School Ties, which also featured Damon. The two went on to also appear together in Good Will Hunting and Dazed and Confused. Both Damon and Affleck always expected Hauser to break out as a major star.

"To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn't a giant movie star," added Damon to the conversation. "When we worked with him, he was 16, and I'll never forget. We were driving back into Boston and we were leaving set for the first week, and we're like, 'Who's the best actor here?' and both of us at the same time were like 'Hauser.'...He was pure, raw talent. Just the sweetest soul."

Affleck agreed, while also noting that Hauser seems to have really found the ideal role in Rip Wheeler. "He is very convincing as that guy," he said. "I think America believes he is Rip."

