Jennifer Lawrence just realized Meryl Streep thought her costars were insulting her by calling her a GOAT

It was a well-meaning compliment gone wrong for Jennifer Lawrence and her Don't Look Up costars when Lawrence realized that the three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep thought she was being insulted by her own cast.

While speaking to Stephen Colbert on Monday night, Lawrence explained the backstory for the incident. "We offhandedly call Meryl 'The GOAT,'" Lawrence told Colbert.

She went on to detail how, before coming to the interview, the cast was doing a photoshoot where Lawrence addressed Streep as such. That's when a horrified Lawrence realized not everyone was on the same page — and that apparently, they hadn't been for the entire time while shooting the Adam McKay comedy.

Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep "Don't Look Up" costars Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Meryl Streep | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"Meryl kind of said, 'That's right, just tell the old goat where to go,'" Lawrence continued, recalling how she instantly rushed to set the actress straight. "I was like, 'Meryl... you know GOAT means greatest of all time, right? We haven't just been calling you goat this whole time!"

During his own talk show interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Lawrence's costar Jonah Hill also talked about Streep's GOAT misunderstanding, telling Fallon how Streep told her, "'I guess he, like, loves me and is calling me a goat,'" before Lawrence finally set the three-time Oscar winner straight.

Fortunately, Streep was easily amused by the mistake and even more delighted when she found out the actual meaning, telling Hill, "'Hey, thanks for calling me the GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat this whole time.'"

For the Hunger Games actress, who hadn't worked with a majority of her A-list, Oscar-winning co-stars before, Streep's unbothered reaction about the misunderstanding came as a relief, as she admitted she was still intimidated every day on set — despite being an A-list Oscar winner herself.

Watch both the interviews above. Don't Look Up hits select theaters Dec. 10 and premieres on Netflix Dec. 24.

