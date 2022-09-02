Jennifer Hudson's first talk show guest will be Simon Cowell
Jennifer Hudson is getting into the talk show game, and her first guest will be a familiar face from her American Idol past.
When The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres later this month, it will feature a sit-down conversation between the titular host and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell — their first since Hudson placed seventh way back on season 3 of the popular singing reality series.
Since that inauspicious finish, which was a shock at the time, Hudson's career has flourished. She's one of the few artists to have notched an EGOT — winning an Oscar for her performance in Dreamgirls; two Grammys, for her self-titled album and the Color Purple soundtrack; a Daytime Emmy for her work on the VR experience Baba Yaga; and most recently a Tony for producing A Strange Loop.
Cowell, meanwhile, left American Idol in 2010 and moved on to other reality competition shows like The X-Factor and America's Got Talent.
According to an official description, The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature "celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions." Given how successful her fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson has been with incorporating covers into her talk show, we can probably expect some amount of musical performance from Hudson as well.
Look for that American Idol reunion when The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres Sept. 12 on Fox stations.
