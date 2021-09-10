The star picked up a Daytime Emmy as an executive producer of an interactive fairytale made for Oculus Quest.

Jennifer Hudson's a Tony away from an EGOT with new Emmy — and she's already got the ring for it

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating — and for good reason. After picking up a Daytime Emmy on Thursday, she is officially an EGO, and just one Tony award shy of legendary EGOT status.

The actress was among the team awarded a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for her role as an executive producer on Baba Yaga, a 27-minute interactive fairytale story made for Oculus Quest. And she was celebrating with the perfect accessory on Thursday — an EGO ring.

The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts an Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2018 Jennifer Hudson

"Wow God wow! I've had this ring for quite some time!" Hudson tweeted alongside a photo of the very timely piece of bling. "For me it always represented the day I would have an Emmy, Grammy & Oscar! An early bday gift! U can't limit God! It's a story only God could write! U will always see me try & I hope u will too!"

Hudson famously won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007 for her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls. She looked back on the life-changing role in 2017 with EW, telling Maureen Lee Lenker that she didn't feel the pressure because she was part of such a star-studded cast.

"I felt as if I'm good because no one's looking for me," she recalled. "You got all these megastars in it from Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Beyoncé Knowles, and Jamie Foxx — no one's thinking about me. So I was able to do my work without having any pressure."

Hudson, an American Idol season 3 alum, has been nominated for six Grammys, winning two — a Best Musical Theater Album award in 2016 for The Color Purple, and Best R&B album for her eponymously titled LP in 2008.

A Tony win would put her in the illustrious company of EGOTs like Rita Morena, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mel Brooks.