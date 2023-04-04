"I don't think you could convince him that he's not my actual father if you tried," Garner says of her close friend and former Alias costar.

Jennifer Garner kept breaking character with Victor Garber on Last Thing He Told Me set: 'I was so happy'

Reunited and it feels so good.

Former Alias costars Victor Garber and Jennifer Garner finally got to join forces once more on Apple TV+'s new show The Last Thing He Told Me. There was just one problem: Garner was a little too happy about it.

"So we've wanted to work together again, obviously, forever, and for [series co-creators] Josh Singer and Laura Dave to give us that chance was pretty exciting," Garner tells EW. "The only problem was, I couldn't stop smiling at him."

It got to a point where Singer had to tell the star and executive producer to keep it together. Says Garner, "Josh kept coming and sneaking over and kind of whispering in my ear, 'You are Hannah. Stop smiling at him. You look like Jennifer. I've never seen you break character more than the way you are with Victor.' I was just grinning ear to ear. I was so happy he was there."

Victor Garber and Jennifer Garner Victor Garber and Jennifer Garner | Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Based on Dave's No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), has mysteriously disappeared. Garber plays a mathematics professor at the University of Texas at Austin, who may or may not hold a key to Owen's past.

Garber previously played the father to Garner's character for all five seasons of Alias, which ran from 2001-2006, and his appearance on The Last Thing He Told Me was no happy accident. "Josh and I were looking together for a way to use Victor. It was definitely premeditated," says Garner, who adds that the two have shared a long-lasting bond since their days on the spy thriller. "I mean, Victor is still very much like my dad, I talk to him every Sunday. And I don't think you could convince him that he's not my actual father if you tried."

Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim also star in the series. The seven-episode season will premiere globally with the first two episodes on April 14, followed by one new episode weekly through May 19 exclusively on Apple TV+.

