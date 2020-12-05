Jennifer Garner shares recreation of Alias pool scene she 'promised I would never post'

Alias type TV Show network ABC

Jennifer Garner is wading into a sexy throwback.

The actress recreated a scene from her cult-favorite thriller series Alias, where her character Sydney Bristow slowly emerges from a pool. Garner posted the video to Instagram to celebrate reaching the 10 million follower mark — despite apparently promising her representatives she would "never" do so.

"To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post," the 13 Going on 30 star wrote in the caption, posting the original clip alongside her recreation. "At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you."

The video garnered (sorry) plenty of comments from other celebrities. Leslie Jordan wrote, "This is amazing. Love it and you. Oh, and you’re always cute." Robin Roberts commented, "Just when I think I couldn’t possibly adore you any more than I already do! Bless you for always making all of us smile. You are a gem, Jen." And Garner's Alias costar Gina Torres wrote simply, "the Best!"

Alias originally aired on ABC from 2001 to 2006, following Garner's Sydney, a double agent for the CIA, as she attempts to carry out her missions while concealing her activities from her friends and family. Created by J.J. Abrams, the show received critical acclaim and netted several Emmy nominations, but struggled in the ratings throughout its run.

Recently, Garner's 13 Going on 30 costar Christa Allen also got in on the recreation game, posting her own take on a memorable scene from the rom-com that originally featured Garner.