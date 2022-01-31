Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao, and James Marsden also join the cast of the sitcom.

Break time is over: Jennifer Garner and more join Party Down revival on Starz

The party is back on.

Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd, Party Down ran for two seasons on Starz between 2009 and 2010. The sitcom followed a group of Hollywood wannabes working for a catering company in Los Angeles, collecting tips and dreaming of catching their big break.

Garner will play Evie, a successful movie producer reconsidering her life choices following a breakup, while Williams will play Sackson, a confident influencer aspirant knowledgeable on all things internet but a bit clueless about life. Chao will play Lucy, a passionate food artist with dreams of becoming a celebrity chef, while Marsden will play Jack Botty, the lead actor of a popular superhero franchise.

Starz confirmed last November that the original cast — with the exception of Lizzy Caplan, who recently signed on for Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction TV series — would return. On top of reprising his role as Henry Pollard, Scott will executive produce the six-episode limited series alongside creators Enbom, Thomas, Etheridge, and Rudd.

"After more than 10 years, we're excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party," Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, said in a statement. "The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life."

Are we having fun yet?

