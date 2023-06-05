“If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.”

Jennifer Coolidge wants The White Lotus' body count to keep growing — and she has the perfect victim in mind for season 3.

Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of HBO's Emmy-winning series, is out for blood. During her Actors on Actors conversation with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, the actress considered the fate of Tanya's scheming husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and shared her sincere hope that he will return to show… so he can be killed off.

"My hope for Jon [Gries] is that he's not finished with Greg," Coolidge said. "I hope there's some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."

Despite Gries' promise that Greg's feelings for Tanya were genuine, the newlyweds hit an all-time marriage ending obstacle when he exited the second season midway, leaving Tanya to vacation alone, completely unaware that her husband was working to have her killed and steal her fortune. Against all odds, Tanya managed to piece the plot together in the finale and overcome her captors just in time. Still, she didn't survive her second outing, falling to a shocking death after tripping off the side of a yacht.

Saying goodbye to Tanya was bittersweet for Coolidge who said the finality of her exit was difficult, but understandable.

"Mike [White] was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic, so he wanted me to die for many reasons," Coolidge said. "But I also think Tanya's a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her on another season. Maybe people would be like, 'Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!' So I don't know."

While Coolidge's days of stealing scenes in the resort drama are over, series creator Mike White has confirmed a third season is on the way, this time set in Thailand. Like before, the door is open for previous cast members to return — like Natasha Rothwell, who will reprise the role of Belinda — which means Greg could very well rear his head once again.

While Coolidge seems content with her stay at the White Lotus coming to an end, there is one way she could see her character returning: "If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg's eyes out."

You can watch the full conversation between Jennifer Coolidge and Jeremy Allen White below.

