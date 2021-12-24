"My great grandfather used to read this to me when I was a little child on Christmas Eve," the actress sweetly reminisces. "Now he's dead."

Jennifer Coolidge's reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas is the holiday gift we deserve

Netflix just gifted viewers an early holiday gift to kick off the long holiday weekend.

The streamer service enlisted Jennifer Coolidge — actress, comedian, and national treasure — for a spirited live reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, shared on Netflix's YouTube on Wednesday.

Coolidge utters every line with gusto, infusing comical commentary as a fireplace cackles behind her. "It's my favorite story of all time," Coolidge says. "My great grandfather used to read this to me when I was a little child on Christmas Eve — now he's dead."

At the part of the reading where Santa comes down the chimney "dressed in all fur," Coolidge notes that his attire is "no longer socially acceptable." The White Lotus actress ends her reading with a boisterous, "Happy holidays, kids — and make sure that your yuletides are gay!"

Coolidge stars in Netflix's Single All the Way, the streamer's first holiday rom-com centered on a gay romance. The film follows Peter (Michael Urie), who, desperate to avoid his family's judgment on his single status, persuades his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend during a trip home for the holidays.

The plan hits a snag when Peter's mother (Kathy Najimy) attempts to set him up on a blind date with her spin instructor (Luke MacFarlane). Coolidge plays Peter's single aunt, Sandy. Urie called the newly released film, "the gayest thing to happen to Christmas since Mariah!" while speaking to EW in October.

Watch Coolidge's reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas above.

