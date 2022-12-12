"I wonder if they will call Karen back," Coolidge tells EW for our 2022 Entertainers of the Year cover story.

Jennifer Coolidge reveals she hasn't been asked yet to return for The Watcher season 2

Karen might be running down the boulevard in perpetuity — or, maybe not — as Jennifer Coolidge reveals to EW that she has yet to be asked to reprise the role in creator Ryan Murphy's The Watcher season 2.

"I mean, I'm wondering. I wonder if they will call Karen back. I would definitely go if they offer, if they ask me," Coolidge tells us the day the show's renewal was announced, during an interview for her Entertainers of the Year cover story.

She continues, speculating that Karen is picking up speed as she runs down the street, right where viewers last saw her in the moments after — spoiler alert — the show's mysterious, titular stalker chased her out of her home and killed her beloved dog in the season 1 finale.

"I wanted to tell Ryan that Karen can run much faster," Coolidge says. "I hope she's back."

Representatives from Netflix did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on season 2 casting.

At a press conference in October, Coolidge said she hopes that Karen will return to answer for her dubious actions, which included purchasing the series' central home from her former friend, Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts), whose family received an onslaught of threatening letters sent from an anonymous neighbor shortly after moving into the New Jersey mansion.

"I think Karen needs a good slap across the face. I think Karen needs to be punished," Coolidge said. "I think Karen's gotten away with a lot."

The Watcher — based on the true-life experience of Derek and Maria Broaddus — also starred Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, and Margo Martindale, and ended its seven-episode run as one of the most-watched Netflix series of the year. Though it debuted as a limited series, its viewership led to a second-season renewal alongside season 1 of Murphy's controversial Monster anthology series that followed Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The Watcher season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Gerrad Hall.

