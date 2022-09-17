“I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii.”

Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus spray tan sent her to the emergency room: 'I started to feel really weird'

Less than a week after snagging her first-ever Emmy for her performance in The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge is revealing how the show accidentally sent her to the emergency room.

The actress, who plays the wildly wealthy and unstable Tanya McQuoid in the hit HBO series, said she had a particularly nasty reaction to a bad spray tan she received before filming began.

"For The White Lotus, I didn't want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan," she told Allure. "I got on the plane and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room."

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy for her portrayal of the wealthy and unstable Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus.' | Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Her sudden health scare prompted production to change her onscreen makeup routine too. "I think we ended up using regular makeup," she recalled. "The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff."

Coolidge added that her makeup allergy is a relatively new development. "I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients," she said. "Then, I'd say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my makeup."

It's something that The White Lotus hair and makeup department will have to keep in mind going forward, as Coolidge is set to return for the show's highly anticipated second season, which is set in Sicily.

Created by Mike White, the first season of the dramedy — which took home 10 awards at the 74th Emmys — chronicled a week in the lives of a group of eccentric individuals living in a fictional tropical resort.

In addition to Coolidge, who won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the show's celebrated cast included Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett (who also won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role), Connie Britton, and Alexandra Daddario.

