The White Lotus star and EW Entertainer of the Year expressed her gratitude over the sketch and Chloe Fineman's 'hilarious imitation.'

Jennifer Coolidge reacts to SNL parody of her being 'impressed by Christmas stuff'

"Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!" wrote the White Lotus star in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday. "Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!"

Fineman embodied the Emmy winner in a sketch (below) titled "Jennifer Coolidge is Impressed by Christmas Stuff on this weekend's episode hosted by Austin Butler." Delivering lines like "Oh, look at this. A big sock full of gifts. You know, the ultimate stocking stuffer is a foot…" in Coolidge's unmistakable cadence, and in another part noting how eggnog is "kinda weird" before an NSFW comparison to one of Santa's bodily fluids.

Coolidge has earned critical acclaim this year for her performances on HBO's The White Lotus and Netflix's The Watcher. A staple in Christopher Guest's zany comedies throughout her career, she's also become a bit of a pop culture superstar thanks to her roles in Legally Blonde, American Pie, and more.

While Coolidge herself has yet to grace the SNL stage (fans are now commenting on social media that she should host this season!), she did try out in 1995 and says she was rejected. "Me, Will (Ferrell), Chris (Kattan), and Cheri (Oteri) were all flown in for the SNL audition, she told LA Mag in 2004. "They chose Will and Cheri and not Chris and I, and six months later they called up Chris. I was the one who got rejected. I was spared a bullet. I think of all the demons, and playing politics. The good thing was I might have become anorexic. But I probably would have self-destructed on SNL."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: