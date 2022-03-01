Jennifer Coolidge is officially returning for The White Lotus season 2

So far, the beloved actress is the only season 1 star confirmed to return for new episodes.

After months of rumors, HBO officially confirmed on Monday that Jennifer Coolidge is coming back for season 2 of The White Lotus.

Though it first seemed like a limited series, The White Lotus was so successful for HBO that it's coming back for more. Season 2 of the show created, written, and directed by Mike White will take place in a different locale than the previous episodes' Hawaiian getaway, and will mostly feature a new cast. But one fan favorite is definitely returning for the second round.

"A world class VIP," HBO called Coolidge in their announcement tweet. "Jennifer Coolidge has joined the second installment of The White Lotus."

The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett in 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

In season 1, Coolidge played Tanya McQuoid, an emotional woman grieving the loss of her mother. HBO has not yet confirmed whether she'll be reprising the same role for season 2, but she'll be surrounded by new faces in any case. New cast members for season 2 include Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Aubrey Plaza, among others, and the new season will reportedly take place in Sicily instead of Hawaii.

"In TV, it's hard to start from scratch and go through the whole thing again. So you feel like a bird in the hand is worth pursuing," White previously told EW. He added, "We would go somewhere different because there's no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui, not in a pandemic."

