Jennifer Coolidge's friends dressed as her Emmy-winning moment for her Halloween party — see the pic

Jennifer Coolidge relived her Emmy-winning night all over again on Halloween thanks to five of her friends.

During her interview with Ariana Grande for EW's Entertainers of the Year cover, Coolidge revealed that a whole group of her friends showed up to her Halloween party dressed in costumes depicting various elements of her first-ever Emmy win for The White Lotus.

'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie | Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"My Halloween party in New Orleans, one guy came as my speech, one guy came as a lavender bath, another woman came as the Emmy, and then another woman came as [The White Lotus creator] Mike White, and another girl came as me," Coolidge says. "It was brilliant. You should see these costumes. The lavender bath costume is unbelievable. You should see the photo. Brilliant costuming."

Well, you can see the incredible photo featuring the inspired costumes below, thanks to Coolidge sharing it with EW. TQ Sims dressed as the ill-fated lavender bath Coolidge took right before the Emmys which made her "swell up" inside her dress, Fritz Westenberger dressed as Coolidge's handwritten acceptance speech that she didn't get to finish reading before the play-off music interrupted her, Tara Loftis dressed as the Coolidge's Emmy statuette, Karon Reese dressed as White, and Allie Reese dressed as Coolidge.

Jennifer Coolidge reveals multiple people showed up to her Halloween party dressed as her Emmys winning night Tara Loftis, Karon Reese, Allie Reese, Fritz Westenberger, and TQ Sims dressed as various aspects of Jennifer Coolidge's Emmy win, at the actress' 2022 Halloween party. | Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Coolidge

