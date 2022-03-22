Jennifer Connelly's Melanie Cavill returned, virtually from the dead, on Monday night's episode of TNT's science fiction show Snowpiercer, but swiftly proved a literal party pooper. Melanie barely had time to warm up before informing the passengers in the course of a celebratory shindig that the New Eden to which Daveed Diggs' Andre Layton was taking the titular train might not actually exist.

"She's full of joy and love and relief to be back in the train," says Connelly. "But she has that scene with Layton where they say that, if you're going to keep people in the dark, and you're going to manipulate them into doing what they think is right, you'd better be sure that you're right. I think she felt like the risk was too great. It wasn't a sure enough thing, the science wasn't proven enough, and she didn't feel comfortable keeping the power from the passengers of the train, by keeping them in the dark. She felt that she owed it to them, that they deserved to know the truth. She felt like she had to make that very bold movie."

Jennifer Connelly Jennifer Connelly stars in 'Snowpiercer' and will soon be seen with Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Melanie's revelation has set up next week's season 3 finale to be a showdown between the forces respectively controlled by herself, Layton, and, of course, Sean Bean's always-scheming and back-on-the-loose Mr. Wilford.

"Again, we have opposing forces and Melanie wants to find a resolution, she doesn't want to be in this situation, an oppositional situation," says Connelly. "But she's willing to stand her ground for what she believes in. I think it's a great episode. We see something that we haven't yet seen in Snowpiercer. It's very exciting. You see something and the passengers see something they haven't seen in so many years. It's pretty thrilling. I think it's a satisfying emotional journey, but then there is something that transpires that nicely draws us into the next season. You kind of go, whoah, what was that? I want to see what that was."

In addition to Snowpiercer, Connelly will soon be seen alongside Tom Cruise in the delayed-by-COVID Top Gun: Maverick which is being released, fingers-crossed, May 27.

"It was an amazing experience working on the movie, I had a great time filming it," says Connelly. "I think it's really exciting that it's coming out now. I think it was worth waiting so it could be released at a better time, a more appropriate time for that kind of a film. l'm so happy that it feels like we're getting there, and that it will come out, and we'll all get to see it."

Watch the trailer for the Snowpiercer season 3 finale below.

