Jennifer Carpenter joins Dexter revival

EW has confirmed the actress will appear in the Showtime series' new season.

Dexter Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Dexter is resurrecting a fan-favorite character for its new season.

Showtime had no official comment, though EW has confirmed through a source that Jennifer Carpenter — who played the titular serial killer's ill-fated sister, Deb, across eight seasons during the show's original run — will reprise her role on the network's upcoming limited series revival. (Representatives for Carpenter did not immediately respond to EW's inquest).

Deb was famously killed off on the show's finale back in 2013, though The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Carpenter's character is expected to return via a series of flashbacks throughout the 10 new episodes, set 10 years after the show left Dexter (Michael C. Hall) working as a lumberjack in an unknown location.

"As all Dexter fans know, we saw the end of the Trinity Killer, so that by definition means it's a flashback," fellow returning actor John Lithgow told Deadline on Tuesday, explaining how his character — who was also killed in the series — would be brought back for new episodes. "It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang — including Michael [C. Hall] and Jennifer Carpenter and [showrunner] Clyde Phillips."

Though the series was well-received, the show's ending drew negative reactions from both critics and fans.

"I think in this case, the story that's being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn't, and I think enough time has passed where it's become intriguing in a way that it wasn't before," Hall told The Daily Beast about returning for another season. "And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it. I've never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

Dexter's new season is set to premiere later this year on Showtime.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: