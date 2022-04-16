She says going to bed was "almost like walking the plank."

Jennifer Aniston reveals her sleepwalking episodes used to set off her home alarms

Jennifer Aniston's struggle with sleepwalking had alarming consequences… literally.

The actress faced insomnia and other sleep issues for decades until her battle escalated into full-blown sleepwalking episodes that set off her house alarms.

"I have been known to do that. I've been woken up by house alarms going off that I've set off," she told PEOPLE in a new interview. "And I don't think I do that anymore — that was when I was super sleep-deprived."

Thankfully, the incidents served as a real wakeup call for the Friends star, who realized the dangerous episodes were an extension of anxiety issues that dated back years.

"I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible," Aniston said. "It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique."

Because going to sleep started to feel "almost like walking the plank" each night, Aniston sought medical aid, which she "absolutely recommends people do" and established a healthy nighttime routine.

Aniston previously opened up about her experiences with sleepwalking in 2002 to Us Weekly.

"The alarm scared the s--- out of me," she said at the time. "I woke up, and I was out by the pool equipment in the back."

Now the 53-year-old Morning Show star has joined a new campaign with the health and wellness site Seize the Night and Day, which offers aid to those grappling with sleep disturbances.

