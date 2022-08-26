See Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreate this extra cheesy Friends moment

The One Where the Green Sisters Walk Down Memory Lane.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are recalling one extra cheesy Friends moment.

On Thursday, Witherspoon posted an adorable video of the pair — who currently star on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show — reenacting one of their scenes from the iconic NBC series together on Instagram.

The moment, which takes place in the season 6 episode "The One Where Chandler Can't Cry," sees Rachel (Aniston) and her younger sister Jill (Witherspoon) in the middle of a tense argument that centers around Jill wanting to date Rachel's on-and-off-again boyfriend Ross (David Schwimmer).

While reminiscing over a photo from their time on set together, Aniston asked, "Is this where you say the line that you love so much?"

"Well, we could say the lines," Witherspoon replied. "Do you remember your line?"

FRIENDS (2000) The One with Rachel's Sister - Season 6, Episode 13 Jennifer Aniston (L) and Reese Witherspoon Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on 'Friends' | Credit: NBC/Getty Images

When Aniston appears to struggle to remember the dialogue — the original episode was released back in 2000, after all — Witherspoon covers both of their faces with the photo and lends some help. Aniston then remarks, "I say, 'You can't have Ross.'"

"'Can't have? Can't have?" Witherspoon fires back. "The only thing I can't have is dairy.'"

For casually recalling a scene over two decades later, the stars nearly nailed exactly how the exchange originally played out on screen. In the episode, Witherspoon and Aniston's characters get into an argument at Central Perk that sees Jill demanding to know why Rachel is "always so jealous" of her.

Rachel's response? "This is not about me being jealous of you, this is about you being a brat and wanting what you can't have," which causes Witherspoon to utter her iconic comeback and stomp out of the beloved coffee shop.

It's a smooth moo-ve that Witherspoon still appreciates to this day. She captioned her post, "This line gets me every time."

She's not the only one. Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson commented, "Lol I love you guys."

Even The Morning Show official account poked fun at the special bond between Aniston and Witherspoon, writing, "Before they were cohosts, they were friends."

