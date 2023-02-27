The one where Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow honor Courteney Cox at her Walk of Fame ceremony

Even as the rain began to pour, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were there for Friends costar Courteney Cox at her Walk of Fame ceremony.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored actor, producer, and director Cox with the 2,750th star on an overcast Monday, where her longtime pals and former costars Aniston and Kudrow paid homage to their decades-long friendship in a joint speech. Just don't use the precise numbers with Aniston.

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf, as your coworkers, friends, family, your sisters. We've known you for a very long time," Aniston began, with Kudrow adding, "It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago." Aniston quipped that the 30, surely, must be "a typo," but Kudrow assured her it was not.

But anyway. "To be friends with Courtney is to be family with Courtney, and she is responsible for all of that," Aniston continued. "From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you. And I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan."

Kudrow added, "She was the only one of the cast who was famous. We were all taking our cues from her." (By the time Friends debuted on NBC in 1994, Cox had already starred in a number of other shows and movies, including Misfits of Science, Family Ties, Masters of the Universe, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.)

"From the beginning, she made it very clear that this was a true ensemble," Aniston said. "She instilled into all of us to support each other and to love one another and that actors need to support and love one another." Kudrow credited Cox for being the reason that the Friends cast was "one of the closest, most supporting cast" in the biz. The hit sitcom also starred David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attend Courteney Cox's Walk of Fame ceremony | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cox gained international recognition as Monica Geller on the Emmy-winning sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons. In her own remarks at the ceremony, Cox looked back at her time on the show with fondness.

"Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together. These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together," she said. "And it just taught me about being there for each other — I know, that's the song: 'I'll be there for you.' But it's true. It was so nice to work with people that could bounce ideas off each other. Everybody wanted the best for everybody. There was no jealousy, it was only, 'Let's make the best show we can, and let's support each other in this.'"

Other notable post-Friends credits include Cougar Town, Shining Vale, and the Scream film franchise. Plus, one more unexpected cameo: In Prince Harry's headline-making memoir Spare released last month, which recounted a story about him tripping on mushrooms while at Cox's house. "I haven't read the book. I do want to hear it, because I've heard it's really entertaining," she told the crowd. "But yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out."

Watch Cox's ceremony in full above.