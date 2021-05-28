Jennifer Aniston knew Friends role was at risk when pals asked for help with their Rachel audition

Friends Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's been well documented that Jennifer Aniston muddled through some one season wonders before landing on Friends, but appearing on Gayle King's SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, the actress revealed even more brutal details about nearly losing the part of Rachel.

As the story goes, Aniston had already shot some episodes of a CBS comedy titled Muddling Through that felt doomed enough for her to switch over to Friends. Iconic TV director James Burrows, who was working with her on the eventual NBC hit, warned her though, saying "oh, trust me, [CBS will] pick it up just to spite this show."

"Sure enough, they actually did. They picked it up just for three episodes," the actress tells King. "And then Friends sort of had a moment of, 'Ooh, we should start just having a backup for Rachel.'" The worst part was Aniston unintentionally becoming involved in the recasting process, with a couple of her girlfriends calling and asking "'I'm auditioning for Rachel. Will you help me with the…' And I was like, 'What?! Wait a second.'"

In a last ditch effort, Aniston went to the Muddling Through producers and begged "Please, please let me out of this show. I really love this other show that I'm doing." She eventually got out of that show, but not before, as she also shares in the new Friends reunion, one of the producers told her "I've seen that show Friends, I saw that show. I saw the pilot. That's not going to make you a star. This show will make you a star." Oh how wrong he was.

Listen to the full clip of Jennifer Anistion on SiriusXM's Gayle King in The House above.

