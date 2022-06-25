John Aniston has played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives since 1970.

Daytime Emmys viewers were surprised when a famous Friend dropped in on Friday's ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston's father, John Aniston, received the 2022 Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, which honored his decades of work playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. After an introduction from his costar Suzanne Rogers, who plays Maggie Kiriakis, Jennifer appeared virtually to praise her dad's many accomplishments.

"This is truly a special moment for me," she said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock (1626491bl) Jennifer Aniston and John Aniston Jennifer Aniston honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 22 Feb 2012 Jennifer Aniston and John Aniston | Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer, 53, reminded fans just how much time John, who debuted his character in 1970, has spent on Days of Our Lives.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she said. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Although John, 88, wasn't able to attend the ceremony, the audience at the Pasadena Civic Center leapt to their feet following Jennifer's remarks and a video montage of John's work on the show.

Other big winners at Friday's Daytime Emmys ceremony, which was held in person for the first time in two years, were General Hospital with 17 nominations and five wins and The Kelly Clarkson Show with two wins. The ABC soap won Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, while Clarkson's syndicated series walked away with Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Another highlight of the ceremony was The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan making history by becoming the first Black actress to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Mishael Morgan, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, poses in the press room during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Mishael Morgan | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"I'm so proud of this generation," Morgan said in her tearful acceptance speech. "I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do."

In remarks after her win, she said it was surreal to hear herself announced as the winner. "I kept replaying it in my head, and then it took me a second to realize, no, that's not the voice in my head, they actually said my name."

