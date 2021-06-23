Jennifer Aniston would 'proudly say I banged' Friends costar David Schwimmer 'if that happened'

"But no, we never [did], on my life," Aniston says.

Ross and Rachel acted on their feelings on Friends. They're each other's lobsters, we all know that. But stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer did not. Could Aniston be any more clear on that?

"Because why not?" Stern says as Aniston laughs. "Why not bang Schwimmer?"

FRIENDS Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

"No, he's lovely, David was great," Aniston says. "We were in relationships, it was always never the right time. And it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never, on my life, and Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me."

Cox added, "True."

"Howard's not going to believe me," Aniston says as Stern agrees. "No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no."

Aniston then adds that she and Schwimmer made out "on the show, yeah," but "never in private. Nope."

During HBO Max's Friends reunion in May, Schwimmer revealed, "The first season I had a major crush on Jen," before Aniston added, "It was reciprocated."

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer said. "We respected that."

At least we'll always have Ross and Rachel.