Jennifer Aniston makes restaurant's adorable Baby Yoda cocktail go viral

You might think that a cocktail inspired by Baby Yoda couldn't possibly capture the adorable Star Wars sensation in all its petite, green, wide-eyed, big-eared cuteness.

You would be wrong, sir.

Thanks partly to Jennifer Aniston, who posted the drink on her Instagram stories, the world is getting introduced to this creation, below, made by a restaurant in Belfast:

Drink it, you must!

The cocktail was made by Michael Young, co-owner of the restaurant Vault in Banbridge. It's comprised of Grey Goose Vodka, muddled kiwi fruit, fresh lime and demerara syrup.

After the former Friends star posted the drink online, it's gone viral and has been getting shared and posted worldwide, Young told Belfast Live.

"We always try and do interesting things with our cocktails to try and promote them and there's so much competition so we try and do something different so we try and tie in with things that are topical," Young said. "One of the most recent ones we did was a Blue Planet cocktail based on David Attenborough's show so with the return of The Mandalorian we thought we'd do this one. We wanted to do something fun and keep things light-hearted in the current climate and even for the staff it's nice to have the light moments to focus on ... I think it's just about trying to stay positive and doing things like this just makes it a bit easier..."

By and by, Banbridge has at least one other major recent pop culture connection as it's also a town where many scenes in Game of Thrones used to film. The town is going to be the upcoming home of an official Game of Thrones studio tour, which will open in 2021.

