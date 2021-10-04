"This super fan will never forget this day," the star actress said alongside photos and video of her hugging Dave Grohl.

Jennifer Aniston fangirls over the Foo Fighters on The Morning Show set

Not even the most famous celebrities are immune to the excitement of meeting rock stars for the first time. So when the Foo Fighters visited the set of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, star Jennifer Aniston reacted like a true fangirl.

"This super fan will never forget this day!!" Aniston wrote on Instagram alongside set photos and video of her hugging Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. "Mind officially blown."

For good measure, Aniston threw in a couple hashtags like #fanforlife and #besthumansever. The band wasn't just there for a meet and greet, either; Aniston included footage of them performing.

Dave Grohl and Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston embraces Dave Grohl on the set of 'The Morning Show' | Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

On The Morning Show, Aniston plays Alex Levy, cohost of the titular morning program who now shares the spotlight with Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) after her former cohost Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) was fired for sexual misconduct. Based on the context of these Instagram photos, it looks like an upcoming episode will involve Foo Fighters coming to the show to perform.

See the photos and video on Aniston's Instagram.

Season 2 of The Morning Show currently streams new episodes weekly on Apple TV+

