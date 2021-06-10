Jennie Garth recalls being put in a zoo cage with Luke Perry to escape 90210 fans

Beverly Hills 90210 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Just call it 9-0-zoo-1-0.

Jennie Garth and Luke Perry once made a daring escape from a jungle of teen fans by going through a cage at the zoo.

Garth, who played West Beverly's Kelly Taylor on the classic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, revealed the decades-old incident while appearing on the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast alongside costar and BFF Tori Spelling (a.k.a Donna Martin).

"I can remember one of the pivotal moments for me was I was on an appearance with Luke," Garth said. "They had sent us, I think it was Fresno, to do an appearance at a zoo, and it sort of summed it up for me because I felt like a zoo animal, in the zoo, and I was in a zoo."

BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 Luke Perry and Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' | Credit: Everett Collection

As she remembers, the fan attention was on another level, and "people were rushing the zoo cages." She added, "We had to go out through one of the enclosures."

The meta of the moment wasn't lost on her. "I remember them putting us in a cage at the zoo, and I was like, 'Oh, this feels good,'" Garth said.

Garth and Spelling also opened up about the moment they first felt famous during their 90210 heyday. For Spelling, it was hearing teens scream out her character name - "Donna!" - while she was riding an escalator at the Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles. For Garth, it was when Mattel turned the cast into dolls.

"That was like, for me, a big like, 'What is happening?' moment," she recounted.

In addition to PEOPLE's podcast, Kelly and Donna, sorry - Garth and Spelling - have been teaming up for a rewatch of their '90s classic for their own podcast series, 90210MG.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: