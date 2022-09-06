Jennette McCurdy isn't ready to forgive her late mother's abuse in Red Table Talk first look

In EW's exclusive first look at the episode, the former Nickelodeon star opens up about her complicated relationship with late mother Debra.

Jennette McCurdy isn't ready to work towards forgiveness of her late mother's abuse — and she recognizes it's all part of the healing process.

The former Nickelodeon star will be the first guest when Red Table Talk returns on Wednesday, Sept. 7. McCurdy will discuss her best-selling memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, which explores her complicated relationship with her late mother Debra and her career as a child actress on hit shows iCarly and spin-off Sam & Cat.

In EW's exclusive first look at the episode, McCurdy admits she isn't quite ready to forgive her mother during an emotional Q&A segment. "I worked toward forgiveness for a really long time," McCurdy says. "My therapist said to me one day, 'What if you don't have to work toward forgiveness?' and I wept. I knew that's what I needed to hear."

In her memoir, McCurdy details becoming a child actress at her manipulative mother's behest, citing Debra's desires to make it in Hollywood herself. She also recounts her mother, who died of breast cancer in 2013, encouraging her to develop an eating disorder to remain youthful and administering breast and genital examinations to check for cancerous lumps until she was 16.

McCurdy also opens up about the horrors of child stardom in I'm Glad My Mom Died, alleging that The Creator — the moniker she gives to a person behind Nickelodeon's iCarly and its spin-off — encouraged her to drink alcohol while underage and would administer unsolicited massages, among other accusations. McCurdy quit acting in 2017, pursuing writing and directing instead.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris return to host the hit series that will kick off with a premiere episode featuring Jennette McCurdy.. credit: Jordan Fisher/Red Table Talk Jennette McCurdy on 'Red Table Talk' | Credit: Jordan Fisher/Red Table Talk

Watch EW's first look at McCurdy's episode above. For the former actress' full interview with co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, tune into Red Table Talk on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.