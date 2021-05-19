You actress Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams on new Netflix series

Wednesday is a good day for news about Wednesday, eh? Netflix took the opportunity this week to announce that the upcoming Tim Burton -directed live-action series about Wednesday Addams has found its star. Jenna Ortega ( You , Jane the Virgin ) will play the iconic Goth girl in the new show.

While most Addams Family stories involve, well, the whole family, Wednesday will send the clan's only daughter off on her own in a young adult story. Netflix describes the series as "a sleuthing, supernaturally-infused mystery" about Wednesday's years as a student at the spooky-sounding Nevermore Academy, where she will try to "master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."