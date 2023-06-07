Season two is heading in a "dark" direction and "ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Jenna Ortega says Wednesday is bidding adieu to love and hello to 'horror' in season 2

Wednesday Addams may have famously danced to the Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in season one, but don't expect goo-goo eyes from the character anytime soon.

Jenna Ortega revealed that any potential romance between Wednesday and her Nevermore Academy pals is officially dead as a doorknob as the supernatural series' pivots toward "a lot more bolder" and "dark" direction for its second season.

"I just got a couple of the outlines for the first couple of episodes so it's still very much coming together and things like that," she said about the season during Variety's recent Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning. "We've had a lot of conversations and I think we've decided things that we definitely want to enhance or dive a little bit deeper in…"

Fanning interjected, "Things that you, specifically, want to bring, too?"

"Yeah, I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted and I think a show like this, with vampires and werewolves and super powers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," Ortega explained. "I think that we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Ortega, who serves as a producer on the upcoming season, has often shared her disdain for the love triangle that brewed between Wednesday, Tyler (Hunter Doohan), and Xavier (Percy Hynes White) during its first season.

"Now that Tyler's off the table, I feel like she's off boys for a while," she told costar Emma Myers during an MTV News interview last year. "I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship, because I don't think it's shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don't become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling-like relationships. I think that'd be wonderful to see between her and Xavier."

During her conversation with Fanning, Ortega praised the show's "incredible female leads" and said that she'd "die to work with Gwendoline Christie" again in season two. Christie starred as Principal Weems, who — spoiler alert — died at the end of the first season.

"Wednesday's relationship with Weems is one of my favorites because they're very, very different women and they're constantly against each other but, simultaneously, they both want to watch each other's successes and support them, which is such a fascinating dynamic," Ortega said. "Gwendoline, being as talented as she is, is just really, really a pleasure to work with, so I'm doing everything in my power to throw the most insane plots that would possibly bring this woman back from the dead. I'm trying!"

She concluded, "It would be a shame to go on without her."

Watch the full interview between Fanning and Ortega above.

