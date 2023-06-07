Jenna Ortega reveals why she 'put [her] foot down' while working on Wednesday

The 20-year-old actress says she will serve as a producer on the upcoming second season.

Much like Wednesday Addams, Jenna Ortega is taking control of the narrative.

The actress at the center of the Netflix hit is defending her decision to voice her frustrations on the set of Wednesday. During a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega said, "When I went into Wednesday, I really put my foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say mattered and was heard."

She explained that this decision was fueled by past experiences throughout her decade-long career. "I know what it's like to be a people-pleaser in this industry, and I know how unhappy or how frustrating it's been in the past," the actress added.

In March, Ortega was criticized after an appearance on Dax Shepard's The Armchair Expert, where she admitted to changing lines in the middle of filming and refusing to film scenes as written, because she didn't believe they fit the character. Despite the backlash, Ortega stands by her actions.

"I've had experiences in TV where I felt my voice wasn't heard, that I was meant to be a puppet," Ortega recalled. "I've been told on sets, 'You wouldn't know because you're not a writer,' or, 'Just shut up and do your job.' From 12 years old, I've been hearing things like that."

But despite her concerns, Ortega said the project became a particularly collaborative experience, adding that she feels "fortunate to be working with someone like Tim Burton, who pulled me in his trailer one day and said that he wanted to be a soundboard for my voice."

She also revealed that she will serve as a producer on the upcoming second season, which was renewed in January: "I feel really, really fortunate to be coming on as a producer this time around."

During the roundtable, Ortega also discussed her hesitance to accept the role of Wednesday in the first place. The Scream actress was looking forward to pivoting towards film, which had always been her career "goal." But in the end, she couldn't pass up the opportunity to play the iconic role of Wednesday Addams.

"This was a character that was so legendary and so badass," Ortega explained. "It's also the most well-known role I've ever taken, and [it was a chance to give] Latin representation to a character who has never really been shown in that light."

