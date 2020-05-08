Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals his crush on Mark Consuelos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a deep secret to share, and the secret is this: “I’m not gonna lie, I’ve got a big man crush on Mark Consuelos.” What makes this secret so unique is that he revealed it not only in front of Consuelos, but also in front of both of their wives. Oh, and soon on national television.

In this exclusive clip from Friday’s episode of Friday Night In with the Morgans, the Walking Dead star explains the origin of his obsession, while wife Hilarie Burton, Consuelos, and Consuelos’s wife, Kelly Ripa, awkwardly listen in.

“Kelly and I have been lucky enough to kind of be friends for a while and I’ve gotten to go on her show a few times and cohost,” explains Morgan. “But her Instagram has made me fall in love with Mark.”

“He talks about it all the time,” confirms Burton.

“The pictures of Mark shirtless on vacation, I look at,” Morgan continues, “and then I look at myself in the mirror and I just don’t know what happened. Like, where did I go wrong? I took a left turn somewhere, because there is this man out there that is chiseled, facial hair, there’s a mustache one day.”

“Is anybody else uncomfortable right now?” asks Burton, to which a 1970s yellow tuxedo-sporting Paul Rudd — who is also a guest along with wife Julie Judd and Samuel’s Sweet Shop manager John Traver — responds “Not even a little.”

Ripa then shares her own story of dealing with her husband’s hotness. “You want to hear something horrible and funny?” Ripa asks the group. “I was in a bathroom once, and there were these three women that came in after me and they were talking about Mark, much the way you just were, JDM, saying the same things. And then they we like, ‘And his wife. I mean, I just don’t get it, do you?’ And now I’m sitting there and I’m frozen.”

It seems not only does Kelly Ripa have to contend with those three super-rude ladies room occupants pining after her man, but close friend and international superstar Jeffrey Dean Morgan is now in on the hunt as well!

To watch Morgan’s heartfelt confession — or simply to see Rudd toasting with champagne while rocking a tacky a 1970’s yellow tuxedo, check out the video at the top of the post. And then watch the entire episode Friday night at 10 p.m. on AMC.

Related content: