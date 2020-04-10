Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton to host weekly AMC talk show from quarantine

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

AMC is getting into the talk-show-from-quarantine business.

The network is launching a new weekly series, Friday Night In with The Morgans, hosted by husband-wife duo Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton from their farm in upstate New York. The show will feature guests via video chat, discussing how they're handling life in quarantine and what they're doing to entertain themselves, help their communities, and find joy in these troubled times.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,” Morgan and Burton said in a statement. “From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

The slate of guests will include Morgan's fellow The Walking Dead castmembers Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies, as well as Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton, and Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel (who, as the Morgans' costars on Supernatural and One Tree Hill, respectively, introduced the couple).

Friday Night In will have a "free-flowing" and "unfiltered" feel, according to a press release; AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett describes the series as "the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life – it will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”

Friday Night In will premiere April 17 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

