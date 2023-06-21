"Having him show up with a wife without telling the story of why and how was always, like, a problem."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals the 'issue' he had with Negan's Walking Dead ending

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has revealed that he had an "issue" with how Negan's story ended on The Walking Dead.

The actor said he would have much rather seen his character "walk off into the sunset" than suddenly tie the knot at the end of season 11.

"You know, I don't know that he would've gotten married again, and they had Negan get married at the end of The Walking Dead," he explained on Wednesday's episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast. "We never saw the story of how he met this person and why he would've married her, which always kind of bummed me out, because I think he was so in love with his wife, Lucille, and it had made such a production out of the whole Lucille of it all."

Before the apocalypse, Negan was married to a woman named Lucille, played by Morgan's actual wife, actress Hilarie Burton. A season 10 flashback unveiled that Lucille, who was battling cancer, had died by suicide and returned as a zombie, leading Negan to burn down their house and name his bat after her.

However, in a major departure from the comics, the series revealed just one season later that Negan had decided to marry a woman named Annie (Medina Senghore) and that the couple were expecting a child together.

"Having him show up with a wife without telling the story of why and how was always, like, a problem — an issue I had," Morgan continued. "But, you know, that's what happens when you're doing a show with 30 main characters. You're not able to service each character as well as you may want to. And I think now with Dead City, we'll get some answers."

The Walking Dead: Dead City showrunner Eli Jorné previously told EW that audiences will find Negan in "a bit of a down-and-out state" at the beginning of the new spin-off, adding, "I don't know that he's found his perfect little happy ending with a bow on it."

Morgan teased, "He's not with his family, so some s--- has happened."

The Walking Dead: Dead City, which also features Lauren Cohan returning as Maggie, is currently airing on AMC and AMC+.

