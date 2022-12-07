Jeff Probst addresses his future as Survivor host

"I love Survivor and I still need Survivor," says the host and showrunner about how long he plans to keep going as the face of the franchise.

Back in 2005, Jeff Probst almost left Survivor. During filming on season 12, Survivor: Panama, the host did not know if he would be snuffing his own torch at the end of that production cycle.

Probst had other interests — having written and directed a taut and suspenseful film called Finder's Fee starring Ryan Reynolds and James Earl Jones — and was massively underpaid as the face of a genre-launching franchise, making considerably less than scripted stars pulling in smaller ratings on the network.

Probst departing the show after Panama was a very real — and, at one point, seemingly likely — scenario, but eventually, CBS backed up the Brinks truck and convinced the host to stay. However, it was only a temporary fix. Uncertainty returned when Probst's contract was up after season 16, but after more deliberations and contract negotiations, the host again decided to keep on snuffin'.

Jeff Probst on 'Survivor 43' Jeff Probst on 'Survivor 43' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

It helped that Probst — who won the reality hosting Emmy award the first four years it was given — was assuming more control behind-the-scenes, gradually working his way up from just host, to producer, to executive producer, to co-showrunner, to showrunner. As Probst became more and more involved in the day-to-day operations of the program, he became more invested — to the point where imagining the franchise without him is almost impossible.

But with Survivor close to wrapping up its 43rd (!!!) season on Dec. 14, one can't help but wonder how much longer the host wants to continue yelling at contestants to "Dig Deep!" The question takes on extra weight when you consider the conditions in which Survivor films.

Unlike his fellow contemporaries, Probst does not work in air-conditioned comfort. How long does the 61-year-old want to continue battling the elements — like calling challenges while getting battered into by massive waves or conducting outdoor Tribal Councils in downpours? We checked in with the host to ask him. With Survivor seeming like it could go on forever, how much longer does he want to keep hosting and executive producing?

"The Covid break was a great Survivor reset for me," Probst tells EW. "Coming on the heels of Winners at War, which I loved, I was more tired than I realized. When we had to postpone our shoot, it gave me a chance to step back and once again reflect on all the things I absolutely love about this show."

To Probst, the show is more than a mere job at this point; it's part of his very fabric. And as difficult as it is for viewers to imagine Survivor without its longtime host, it is just as difficult for the longtime host to imagine himself without Survivor.

"It's impossible to describe what Survivor represents to me. Impossible. It goes beyond creative expression or professional recognition. It's much deeper. It's right in line with the ideas I try to impress on our players. It's about pushing myself further than I think I can go, about trying to stay in the moment and adapt to my surroundings, about being a good 'tribe member,' about being open to new ideas and new people. The same opportunities Survivor offers the players, it offers me. I love Survivor and I still need Survivor."

Survivor 42 Jeff Probst on "Survivor" | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

That answer makes it clear that Probst has no plans to step down anytime soon. And while the host has deliberately kept his timeline somewhat vague, it would be an absolute shock to see him leave before hitting the landmark season 50, especially with the franchise is so close to hitting that magic number. (Season 44 is already in the can, and seasons 45 and 46 will film next spring in Fiji.)

Whether Probst decides to dig deep and stick around after season 50, however, is another matter. And can the show even keep going without him? We'll just have to wait and see how the votes shake out.

