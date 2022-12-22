The role of sandwich-maker Len is Garlin's first since leaving the ABC sitcom last year amid reports of alleged uncomfortable verbal and physical conduct.

In his first role since leaving ABC's The Goldbergs in the wake of an HR investigation, actor Jeff Garlin has joined the cast of Netflix's Never Have I Ever for the fourth and final season, EW can confirm.

Garlin will play Len, described as a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich. He makes Ranjita Chakravarty's Nirmala reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

It was revealed a year ago that Garlin would leave The Goldbergs after starring as Murray Goldberg since the show started in 2013. Staffers had approached human resources with reports of alleged verbal and physical conduct that made them uncomfortable. However, the 60-year-old comedian told Vanity Fair that he was not let go by ABC.

"My opinion is, I have my process about how I'm funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do," he told the publication at the time. "They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don't understand how that is. And I'm on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person."

Jeff Garlin will join Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on 'Never Have I Ever' for the show's fourth and final season

Garlin later divulged in September 2022 that he suffers from bipolar disorder. "Bipolar is a motherf---er," he commented on Instagram. "Sometimes it's just too much to deal with. I'm doing the best I can. This the first time that I've opened up about this."

"It's hard when you have a high school show, because you can't keep them in high school forever," she said. "The cast gets older and older. Then you start having, like, 30-year-olds going to high school and it's hard to take them to college. I think we felt like this is it, this is good. We can tell this tale and end it the way we want to on a high note and really finish out senior year and it will feel satisfying."

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi, who has a complicated relationship with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). "The love triangle's not done," Lang teased, "In season 4, it continues onward. But I think the part that is done is seeing him as this unattainable dream of a hunk. He is no longer that, and they can be more like peers going forward."

