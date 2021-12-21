The comedian exited the ABC comedy after an investigation into complaints about his on-set behavior.

Jeff Garlin may still appear on The Goldbergs this season through previously shot footage

The Goldbergs Close this dialog window Streaming Options

With production on season 9 of ABC's The Goldbergs still in progress, a plan is in the works to have former star Jeff Garlin appear through previously shot footage in the wake of his abrupt exit from the long-running sitcom.

Variety reported Monday that the current plan is for Garlin to continue to appear this season "by using off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as previously shot images" of the comedian. EW has confirmed that this report is accurate; however, details of the plan are still developing.

Representatives for ABC and The Goldbergs production company Sony declined to comment.

The Goldbergs Jeff Garlin on 'The Goldbergs' | Credit: Scott Everett White/ABC

Garlin exited the series last week following an internal investigation into multiple complaints about the actor's on-set behavior. Staffers reportedly approached human resources with allegations of verbal and physical conduct that made show staff uncomfortable.

Representatives for Garlin didn't respond to EW's requests for comment, but the actor previously addressed the allegations in an interview with Vanity Fair, in which he acknowledged that there had been an HR investigation into his behavior for the last three years.

"My opinion is, I have my process about how I'm funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace," the comedian said in the interview. "Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don't understand how that is. And I'm on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person."

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content:

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.