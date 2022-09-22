Jeff Garlin reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis following 'Goldbergs' departure

Jeff Garlin has revealed that he has bipolar disorder in the wake of his controversial departure from The Goldbergs.

The actor shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, the season 10 premiere date of the ABC sitcom he departed following an HR investigation over complaints about his on-set behavior. "Bipolar is a motherf---er," Garlin wrote. "Sometimes it's just too much to deal with. I'm doing the best I can. This the first time that I've opened up about this."

Garlin, who portrayed Goldberg patriarch Murray since the sitcom's 2013 debut, exited the series in the midst of its ninth season in December 2021. It came after he was accused of perpetuating a toxic workplace environment in the form of alleged verbal and physical conduct that made staff uncomfortable, among other accusations. EW previously reported that the decision for Garlin to leave was a mutual one.

He addressed the allegations in an interview with Vanity Fair last year, noting that reports that he was fired were untrue. "My opinion is, I have my process about how I'm funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do," Garlin said. "They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don't understand how that is. And I'm on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person."

"I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain," he said. "Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That's bullying. That's just uncalled for."

Jeff Garlin

The show starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, and Hayley Orrantia returned to airwaves Wednesday, revealing that Murray had died. How the patriarch died has not yet been disclosed. Co-showrunner Chris Bishop previously told EW season 10 "feels like a huge reboot for us."

"This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that," Bishop said. "So we're starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving. But Jeff won't be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back."

