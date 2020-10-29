Jeff Daniels narrates blistering anti-Trump video for his home state of Michigan

After sparring with Donald Trump as James Comey in Showtime's The Comey Rule, Jeff Daniels is speaking out against the president in real life, too.

The Dumb and Dumber star narrated a blistering anti-Trump video aimed at voters in Daniels' home state of Michigan. The video was directed by author Don Winslow, who in recent months has been producing a series of short political films criticizing the president and his administration.

"People talk a lot about Midwestern values," Daniels intones in the video. "Here in Michigan, we live those values. Things like decency, honesty, and respect."

The video gets more intense as it progresses, showcasing the economic crisis and loss of life brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as Daniels' narration attacks Trump more directly.

"Here in Michigan, we don't believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are," the actor says. "And we don't think much of a man who disrespects women. In fact, we don't think he's much of a man at all."

The video concludes with Daniels, who grew up in and still lives in Michigan, revealing that he has voted for Joe Biden and encouraging his fellow citizens to do the same.

Michigan is one of the handful of battleground states in this year's presidential election, and will be key to determining the victor. Trump carried the state in 2016, winning it by less than 11,000 votes.