The drama, which also marks Bridges' first recurring TV role in more than 50 years, will premiere in June.

See Jeff Bridges in spy drama The Old Man, his first project since cancer diagnosis

Jeff Bridges is back on the job.

FX on Thursday released a first look at its upcoming spy drama The Old Man, which marks Bridges' first recurring television role in more than 50 years and his first screen project since he disclosed his cancer diagnosis in 2020. The network also announced that the series will premiere June 16, with the first two of its seven total episodes.

Based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Perry, The Old Man stars Bridges as Dan Chase, a retired CIA operative who has been living off the grid since abandoning the organization decades ago — and who is forced to reckon with his past when an assassin arrives intent on taking him out.

Jeff Bridges in 'The Old Man' Jeff Bridges in 'The Old Man' | Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX

The cast also includes John Lithgow as Harold Harper, the FBI's assistant director for counterintelligence; Alia Shawkat as Harper's protégé, Angela Adams; E.J. Bonilla as CIA agent Raymond Waters; Gbenga Akinnagbe as special-ops contractor Julian Carson; and Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald, a woman who gets mixed up with Chase when she rents him a room.

Bridges announced via social media that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2020. Almost a year later, he revealed on his website that he was in remission and that his cancer had "shrunk down to the size of a marble." Production on The Old Man, which was originally slated to debut last year, went dark for 15 months in the wake of Bridges' diagnosis.

Written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine (creators of Starz's Black Sails), The Old Man is executive-produced by Bridges, Steinberg, Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, David Schiff, and Jon Watts. Watts also directed the first two episodes.

John Lithgow in 'The Old Man' John Lithgow in 'The Old Man' | Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX

For those who can't catch the June 16 premiere, The Old Man will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.