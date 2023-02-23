Jean Smart is recovering from a recent heart procedure: 'Please listen to your body'

Jean Smart is shining a light on heart health following a recent procedure.

The Emmy-winning Hacks star revealed that she's recovering from a "successful" heart procedure in a note shared Thursday on Instagram. In the post, Smart encouraged folks to listen to their bodies and talk to their doctors.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," she wrote. "I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate."

She concluded, "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Smart didn't share additional details about her procedure. Reps for the star declined to comment further.

Deadline reported that production on season 3 of Hacks, which began early last month, has been paused amid Smart's recovery, with an expected March 13 resume date. Reps for the dramedy didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Smart will also sit out the upcoming 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, where she scored two nominations for her work in Hacks and Babylon, as she recuperates. The star has spoken publicly about other health issues in the past, including her experience with diabetes.

Jean Smart attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Jean Smart | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"My mother insisted that I stay in Seattle for college," she told The New Yorker in 2021. "I had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when I was thirteen, and she still hadn't gotten over that by the time I was getting ready to graduate high school. She was afraid, I think, for me to go out of state to school," Of her decision to attend the "phenomenal" University of Washington, "I have my mother and my diabetes to thank," Smart said.