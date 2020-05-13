Watch Jay Pharoah bust out his iconic SNL Jay-Z impression in exclusive Masked Singer clip

It turns out that Rhino's biggest fan on The Masked Singer is Jay Pharoah. The comedian, who will serve as a guest panelist on Wednesday's semifinals, couldn't stop gushing over the contestant and even brought his friend Jay-Z along to express his true feelings.

In EW's exclusive clip ahead of the new episode, watch Pharoah's spot-on impression of the famous rapper. During his six-year tenure on SNL, Pharoah was famous for his riffs on Jay-Z, Barack Obama, and countless other celebs.

"First of all, you're beautiful, you know?" Pharoah tells the gentle giant as Jay-Z.

He even instructs Rhino to stand by host Nick Cannon, and the photo-op was so cute Pharoah says "you got me out the impression."

"Man, stop taking people's hearts," he says, causing Ken Jeong to burst out laughing.

We can't wait to see if Pharoah shows off any other impressions — maybe his Lil Wayne or Jamie Foxx, given that both celebrities have appeared on the Fox singing competition?

Make sure to catch tonight's episode, when Rhino, Turtle, Night Angel, and Frog duke it out for a spot in the final three.

